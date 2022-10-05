Leota M. Toombs, 98, passed away peacefully, 1:10 pm, Monday, October 3, 2022 at her residence.
Born August 4, 1924 in Mill Shoals, IL, she was the daughter of Vernon and Harriet E. (Hiley) Staton.
Leota enjoyed gardening, reading and taking care of her great grandchildren.
On December 2, 1945 in Mill Shoals, she married Henry T. Toombs. He died September 6, 1976.
Surviving are a son, Michael, Sr. (Kendra) Toombs of Wood River; daughter, Carolyn Carnell of Hartford; three grandchildren, Tom Carnell, Tricia Sipe, Michael Toombs, Jr.; nine great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; brother, Melvin Staton of Mill Shoals; and sisters, Olene Bieber of Alton and Eleanor Lambert of Mill Shoals.
Leota was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dewey Staton, Larry Staton, Wendell Staton, Edward Staton; sisters, Helen Hon, Wilma L. Staton; and son-in-law, Ron Carnell.
Private graveside service and burial will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Pastor Bob Blaine will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to Brown St. Baptist Church where she had been a member.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.