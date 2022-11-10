L. "Dana" Neunaber, 82, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:05 am, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis.
He was born on June 15, 1940, in Alton, IL, the son of the late Elmer and the late Marie (Schoppet) Neunaber. Dana married Cherris Weishaupt on November 24, 1967, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. She survives.
Dana is a Veteran of the United States Army. He worked at Folson Dist. Co. as an accountant before his retirement.
Along with his wife, Cherris, he is survived by his children, Brian (Michelle) Neunaber of California, and Tracy (Matthew) Wiggenhorn of Alton; step-grandchildren, Ben Hobbs of CA, and Susan Hobbs of CA; grandchildren, Cameron Wiggenhorn of Chicago, Andrew Wiggenhorn of New Athens, and Jonah Wiggenhorn of Alton; a brother, David (Tena) Neunaber of Bethalto; a niece, Anna (Andy) Sidwell; and great-nephews, Charlie and Eddie.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held at this time. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made in his name to Zion Lutheran School.
