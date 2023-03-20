Leonard Hormann II

Leonard Olaf Hormann II, 57, of Alton, passed away on Saturday March 18, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on September 6, 1965, in East St. Louis, the son of the late Edward and Mary Ann (Way) Hormann. He married the love of his life Jennifer Panzier on May 17, 1986. She survives.
Leonard had a passion for motorcycles and was a member of the Bush Pilots Motorcycle Club. He loved his cars, especially his Corvette. Leonard loved his kids and grandkids but had a special place in his heart for “his girls”.
Leonard is survived by his wife Jennifer Hormann; children Anthony (Brandi) Langley of Knoxville, TN, Justin Winslow of Edwardsville, Crystal (Jason Bean) Hormann of Alton, and CJ Hormann of East Alton; siblings Bill Hormann, Barb (Gerald) Meyer, Marie Hormann, Warren (Stephanie) Hormann, and Mary Hormann; and grandchildren Melody Langley, Riley (Emily Warnecke) Hormann, Austin Langley, Zoe Langley, Emmalynne Hormann, Leland Hormann, and Allora Hormann.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Leonard Hormann III; and brothers Edward Hormann, Dennis Hormann, and Jimmy Hormann.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 4:00 pm until time of service at 7:00pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded after the service.
