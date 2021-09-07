Leonard E. Swearingin, 76, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on January 20, 1945, in Hamburg, IL, the son of Dorothy M. (Swearingin) Doerr. He married Katherine J. Chambers on March 23, 1968, in Alton.
Leonard is a Veteran of the United States Army. He served from 1965 to 1967, a year of that time was spent in Vietnam. He worked as a forklift driver at the Casting Plant at Olin Corp for 40 years, until his retirement in 2008. Leonard enjoyed golf, his dogs, spending time with his family and friends, but especially loved being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Kathy, he is survived by his children, Kristy Metz of Roxana, and Janine Swearingin of Jupiter, FL; two grandchildren, Jerremy Kirby and Jerilyn (Trevor) Kroeschel; three great-grandchildren, Oliver, Gedeon, and T.J.; and a niece, Angie King of Wood River.
He was preceded in death by his mother; infant siblings, Sharon K. Doerr and Ronald L. Doerr; a sister, Linda L. Maholavich; and his mother and father-in-law, Carl E. and Delores L. Chambers.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded, and a private graveside service was held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto was in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to The Alton Area Animal Aid Association (5A’s).
