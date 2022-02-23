Leona Bextermueller

Leona M. Bextermueller, 95, of Wood River, Il passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 7:00 am at River Crossing in Alton, IL
She was born on February 11, 1927, in Wood River, IL the daughter of William and Hazel (Schroeder) Thomure. On June 14, 1947, Leona married Eugene Bextermueller in West Alton.
Leona was of Catholic faith and was a member of Immaculate Conception in West Alton, MO until they later closed. She then attended Holy Angels Catholic church in Wood River, IL. She enjoyed cooking and watching St. Louis Cardinal’s Baseball games.
She is survived by son, Mark Bextermueller (Denise) of Rosewood Heights, IL; a son-in-law, Tim Rekosh of Red Bud, IL; a brother, Charles Thomure (Jean) of Florida; a sister-in-law, Jane Thomure of Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Robert Bextermueller of St. Charles, MO, Jimmy Bextermueller (Erin) of St. Charles, MO, Alex Bextermueller of East Alton, IL, Amber Bextermueller of Alton, IL, Kendra West (Dustin) of East Alton, IL, Keeley Brandt (John) of Cottage Hills, IL, Teresa Hand of East Alton, IL, Dan Rekosh (Sarah) of Red Bud, IL, Nick Rekosh of Red Bud, IL, and Carley Martin (Chase) of Nashville, TN; 15 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; and a brother, Toby Thomure.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters “The Pink Sisters” in St. Louis, MO
