Lenora Bude

Lenora Marie Bude nee Dawdy age 94 died April 1, 2022. She was born in Hillview, Illinois to her loving parents Nellie and Charles Dawdy on April 11, 1927. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Ottomar E. Bude. Loving mother of Ronald and Mark Bude (who predeceased her at birth). Proud grandmother of Thea Bude and Tekla (Carson Campbell) Bude. Great Grandmother of Cala and Naima Campbell. Preceded in death by her sisters Lavon Dickinson and Mardella Taylor and her brothers Glenn, Charles, Everett, and Albert Dawdy. Friends may visit Gent Funeral Home, 2409 State Street, Alton, Illinois on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 6809 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey Illinois. Interment will be at Valhalla Memorial Park, 2308 W Delmar Ave, Godfrey, Illinois. A funeral meal will be provided at Faith Lutheran church after the burial. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
