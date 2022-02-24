Leland Slaten

Leland “Pete” E. Slaten, 80, passed away 7:20 PM on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center.
He was born on June 21, 1941, in St. Louis, MO to Clyde and Sophie (Ruess) Slaten. Pete married Carol Johnson on August 12, 1978, at United Church of Christ.
Pete graduated from Jersey Community High School and worked as an Quality Assurance Inspector at Boeing for 35 years.
Pete was baptized and confirmed at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville. He enjoyed spending time outdoors barbequing, birdwatching, gardening, and mushroom hunting. He was skilled at woodworking and crafts. Pete was a member of Tri-County Rod and Gun Club and Moose Lodge 951 of Alton.
Pete is survived by his loving wife Carol; five children, Judy Slaten (Mike Puryear), Diane (Ray) Greenberg, MaryBeth Slaten (Chris Perrier), Kevin Slaten and Pat Compton; eleven grandchildren, Joshua Noe, Jeremy (Kayla) Noe, Jonathon Noe (Brittany Dunn), Andrea (Ryan) Leach, Peter (Kayla) Greenberg, Katelyn Greenberg, Chloe Greenberg, Austen (Ari) Goheen, Alex Goheen, Kora Slaten and Blake Slaten; twelve great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob Slaten and Betty Arko; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Doris DeMaesteri, Norma Goheen, Ruth Slaten and Shirley McAvoy.
Visitation will be 4 PM – 7 PM Friday, February 25, 2022 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A funeral service will be held 2 PM on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Fr. Benjamin Unachukwu, OMV will officiate.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and an interment will take place at a later date at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.
Memorials are suggested to 5A’s Animal Shelter.
