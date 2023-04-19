Lela Marie Kelly went to see Jesus on April 17, 2023, peacefully and with no pain, with the help of BJC Hospice, at her granddaughter's home in Godfrey, IL.
Although she would never admit it, she loved having a house full of dogs and they all got fat under Grandma's watch. She enjoyed watching all the wildlife go by the big picture window. She loved spending time watching NASCAR with her grandson-in-law, Ted, whom she considered her son. Lela loved watching Fox News at all waking house to keep up on politics. In her early years, she was a meticulous housekeeper, wife, and mother, she prided herself on her clean home and having company over.
Lela was born on November 1, 1927, to the late William (Bryan) Cress and Veda (Nevius) Cress in Calhoun County, IL. Lela married Eugene "Gene" Kelly whom she loved very much. They were married 59 years before his passing. She always bragged about her "Gene" being about as perfect of a man as you could get.
She is survived by a son, Terry Kelly; two granddaughters, Alicia (Ted) Kochanski, and Tracy Abert; four great-granddaughters, Tia (Lavonte) Womack, Angela Pruitt, Lauren Kochanski, and Alison (Justin) Hodge; a great-grandson, Daniel (Denisha) Kochanski; three great-great-granddaughters, Tessa and Kara Womack, Madison Hodge; and three great-great-grandsons, Joshua Hodge, Leeo Schofield, and Deion Kochanski; as well as many treasured nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a very special friend/caregiver, Teresa Anderson, who became like a daughter to her in the end. Lela referred to her as her "babysitter" when Alicia and Lauren went to work.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Kelly; a daughter, Donna Jones; a son-in-law, David Jones; five brothers, Ernie Cress, Jim Cress, Donnie Cress, and infant Milo Cress; and five sisters, Lorene Howland, Erma Lee Walton, Shirley Thomas, Wanda Sahneto, and Garnelle Dirksmeyer.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10 am, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with Pastor Jason Pierce officiating. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.