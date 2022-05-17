Lawrence Pohlman Jr.

Lawrence G. Pohlman Jr., died at 1:09 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home. He was born July 25, 1944 in Meppen, IL the son of the late Lawrence and Helen (Kerkhoff) Pohlman Sr. He was a furnace builder for 37 years with the Olin corporation. He was a member of the Ham Radio Operator Club and the Alton Eagles. His many hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. On June 20, 1964 he married Patricia Becker and she survives. Also surviving are four sons, Michael Pohlman of Alton, Kevin Pohlman (RaeAnn) of Godfrey, Shawn Pohlman (Lora) of Godfrey and Christopher Pohlman (Julie) of Jerseyville, six grandchildren, Seth Pohlman, James Pohlman, Ashley Gorin, Amanda Huff (Brian), Dylan Pohlman and Tyler Brown (Rachael), nine great grandchildren and one sister, Anna Neidlinger of Indiana and three sisters in law, Marcella Becker, Virginia Becker and Carol Becker. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Rose Anne Schobernd (Allen) and his father and mother-in-law John and Lela Becker and his in laws, Sylvester and Doris, Gene and Ann, Ralph and Opal, Jack, Jerome, Harold Becker. Evelyn Vetter, Ferrell and Helen Honts, Raymond and Carmelita Dirksmeyer and Ronnie and Rosemary Evans. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at St. Anselms Catholic Church in Kampsville, IL. Burial will be at St. Anselms Cemetery in Kampsville. Father Bill Kessler will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital’s for Children. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
