LaVerel “Cookie” Daill, 95, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2021. Cookie enjoyed a long, prosperous life and approached everything with a “can do” attitude. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
Cookie is survived by her seven children: Kurt (Jeanne) Daill of Naperville, IL; Kristen (Rick) Stabell of Godfrey, IL; Keith (Robin) Daill of San Clemente, CA; Kraig Daill of Downers Grove, IL; Kati (Don) Meyer of Columbia, MO; Kevin Daill of Downers Grove, IL; and Keane (Michelle) Daill of Monclova, OH; eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Cookie was preceded in death by her husband, Garland “Buck” Daill Jr.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Downers Grove, IL. The interment of ashes will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, IL. Following the interment, the family extends a heartfelt invitation for all attending to join in a Celebration of Life luncheon at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Oakbrook, IL.
Memorials may be made to Asbury Village Senior Living Community in Godfrey, IL. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.