Lauren Marie Harders, 23, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 9:28pm, surrounded by her immediate family at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Lauren was born January 30, 1998, at Riverside Hospital in Kankakee, Illinois. She is the daughter of Steven James Harders and Christine McGuiggan Harders.
Lauren graduated from Alton High School in 2016. She went on to graduate from the University of Illinois of Champaign-Urbana with a Bachelor's degree in Theater Management. From backstage to center stage Lauren had a deep love of the theater and participated in many shows such as "The Little Mermaid", "Annie", and "Bye, Bye Birdie." She also managed many productions during her college years. Lauren was set to intern at Disney in Florida after graduation, but due to the pandemic her plans were unfortunately canceled. Lauren was also a skilled photographer and avid traveler.
Lauren was diagnosed with cancer November 2020. We strongly encourage donations be sent to the American Cancer Society in Lauren's honor. She is survived by her parents Steven Harders and his wife Robyn of Danville, VA and Christine Harders of East Alton, IL; her older sister, Brittany Woods of Alton, IL; nieces November and Juniper Woods; nephew Tristan Woods Jr.; grandmothers, Freda Gaskill of Alton, IL and Cynthia Mantooth of Fair Play, CA; grandfather, James Harders of McKinney, TX; as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Lauren was preceded in death by her grandfather, Terry W. Gaskill.
Cremation rites will be entrusted to Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL.
A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2 pm at the Greater Alton Church on 506 E. Airline Dr. in East Alton, IL 62024.
