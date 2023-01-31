Laura Christine Schubert, 62, of Bethalto, IL, formally of Granite City, died on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL.
She was born on April 29, 1960 in Granite City, IL to Kenneth Wyatt and Alice (Monroe) Brown.
Laura had a quick witted and fun personality. Always generous with a treat and a laugh. She worked for Dave’s Movies & More for over 30 years and became a familiar and comforting smile for the community of Granite City that she held so dear. She loved to read and research true crime. She also had a deep interest in genealogy and family history.
Laura is survived by 2 daughters: Robin (Staci Stift) Schubert of St. Louis, Mo and Jamie (Alex) Rauckman of Granite City; a grandson, Kenneth; 2 brothers: Daniel Wyatt of Granite City and Scott (Madonna) Wyatt of Granite City and a sister, Annice (Ed) Bodi of Bethalto.
Besides her parents, Laura is preceded in death by a brother, Henry Wyatt.
Honoring her final wishes, she will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. Her final resting place will be with her family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://act.alz.org/site/Donation. She was passionate in raising awareness about the disease that took her Mother.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
