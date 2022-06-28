Larry Wright

Larry Keith Wright, 86, passed away while under hospice care at 10:35 am on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton.
He was born on August 14, 1935 in Alton, the son of Harry Francis and Lola (Watkins) Wright.
Larry married Dona Jackson on March 9, 1969 in Alton and she preceded him in death on March 13, 2005.
He worked as a Route Salesman for Wonder Bread Company and retired in 1996.
Larry was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues Fan and loved playing golf and shooting pool.
He is survived by four daughters and sons‑in‑law and a son and daughter‑in‑law, Ellen & Matt Avramovich and their daughters, Maggie & Alexis; Kelli Wright and her son, Jacob Beckmann; Keith & Beth Wright of Texas, Deborah & Joe Dunn of Texas and LaDonna & Bob Beauregard of Virginia; a sister, Janet & Art Taylor of North Carolina; and a sister‑in‑law, Alberta Wright of Bethalto.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by a son Steven Wright; two brothers, Bill and Ray Wright; and two sisters, Dorothy Browning and Wanda Zinke.
Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm Wednesday June 29, 2022 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Private Burial will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
