Larry “Roger” Hunt, 79, of Godfrey, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Cedar Creek of Godfrey.
He was born in Alton, IL, on September 1, 1942, the son of William F. “Frank” and Mary E. “Todd” (Schilling) Hunt. He married Betty M. Hodge in Cottage Hills on December 22, 1962. They were high school sweethearts and would have celebrated 59 years of marriage this December.
God blessed Roger greatly! He retired from McDonnell Douglas after close to 35 years of service. “Larry”, as they called him there, was a Wind Tunnel Electrical Technician. He was a member of Williams Street Baptist Church in Cottage Hills serving as a Sunday school teacher and a deacon. He loved to sing. Whether he was in the choir, a barber shop quartet or a duet with his wife, he sang with all of his heart. Also, Roger was a past school board member for Southwestern School District. Throughout his life, he enjoyed golf, bowling, softball, traveling, woodworking, painting crafts, gardening, playing horseshoes, playing games, sudoku and doing puzzles. His Christmas Chex mix will be greatly missed! He was very generous, supporting many ministries and organizations. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, but most of all would want you to know he loved Jesus. Roger, who was a faithful follower of Christ, displayed the joy of assurance he had in Christ as he battled transverse myelitis, lymphoma, liver cancer, and kidney disease leaning on God and sharing the Good News that Jesus paid the debt for our sins so we can have eternal life with God in heaven.
Along with his wife, Betty, he is survived by his children, Cathy (Steve) Prewett of Fosterburg and Paula (David) Fritz of Godfrey; his siblings, Pat (Clint) Albright of Florida and Cheryl (Ben) Benton of Alton; grandchildren, Jeff (Kelci) Prewett, Erin (David) Massey, Taylor (Jordan) Bodenbach, and Matthew Fritz; great-grandchildren, Maebry, Rosalie, Rylee, Emerson and Isla; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Greg Hunt.
Visitation will be on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 11 am. Pastor Bob Battles will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to The Restore Network or The Smile Train.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com