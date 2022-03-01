Larry Roberts

Larry H. Roberts, 81, died at 5:52 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center. Born June 18, 1940 in Franklin, KY, he was the son of the late Orby and Vivian (Culp) Roberts. Mr. Roberts served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. A Ham Radio operator, he was active in the communication system during the Alton Halloween Parade and a member of the Lewis and Clark Ham Radio Club. He retired as a manufacturing engineer for Boeing. On August 16, 1975 he married the former Linda Watkins in Alton. She survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Ginny Gifford (Frank) of Stuart, FL, a son, Curtis Roberts (Joan) of Stuart, FL, two grandchildren, Tyler Walsh and Bryant Walsh, and two great grandchildren, Amelia Walsh and Harrison Walsh and a son-in-law, Kelly Walsh of Godfrey. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, LeAnn Walsh. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Andre’ Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Alton or the American Cancer Society for Ovarian Cancer Research. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
