Larry Payne

Larry B. Payne, 76, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on September 20, 1946 in Alton, the son of Homer Bland and Hazel May (Wiseman) Payne. He married Diana "Penny" Spann on December 15, 1978 at Bethel Baptist Church and she survives.
Larry was a charter member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer. Larry enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, "Penny"; he is survived by a daughter, Beth and John Roe; a step-daughter Christi and Jason Althoff; a sister, Diana and Ed Taylor; eight grandchildren, Alison and Brad Tyler-Clark, Ethan and Kelsey Roe, Gracie and Will Baggett, Jack Roe, Joshua Howard, Jeremy and Tasha Howard, Nicole and Marq Quiller, and Stephanie Reynolds; several great-grandchildren; two nieces; and many other relatives and friends.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; a step-daughter, Traci Cook; and a step-father Roy Sitze.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Ethan Roe officiating.
Burial will take place in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
