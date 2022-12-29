Godfrey
Larry John Parks, 81, passed away at 8:34 am on Monday, December 26, 2022 at home after a long battle with CLL leukemia.
The son of John W. and Lelia V. (Anderson) Parks, he was born July 19, 1941 in Alton, IL.
Larry graduated from Alton Senior High School in 1959 and attended barber school in Springfield, IL. He worked seven years as a Barber until joining the Alton Police Department in 1968. He retired from the Alton Police Department in 1989 after 21 years of service. Larry then served as Chief of Police in Hartford, IL for four years before becoming employed with the Alton Belle Casino in Security and Surveillance for three years. Lastly, he served as Chief of Police in Grafton, IL for four years where he finished out his career in law enforcement.
Larry later became interested in the electronics field and went to work for Datatronics Inc. In 2004, he opened his own electrical business, Safety Solutions and Repair. After seven years, Larry retired.
On February 14, 2011, Larry married Paula Anne Riskorski Kaumo. She proceeded him in death on January 10, 2016.
Larry is survived by three children, Ricky Lynn Parks of Alton, Sherry M Dill (Parks) and her husband, Kenneth of Godfrey and Michael L. Parks and his wife, Jenny of Alton; a stepson, Karl Kaumo of Casper, WY; five grandchildren, Corey Parks, and his wife, Stephanie of Litchfield, Jacob Parks of Alton, Clayton Parks of Alton, Hunter Dill of Brighton and Megan (Dill) Eschbach and her husband, Joe of Brighton; four great-grandchildren, Alice Parks, Jackson Eschbach, Leo Parks and Henry Parks along with many extended family members and good friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.
