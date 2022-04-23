Larry “Mitch” Mayfield, 68, of Alton, IL passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 12:40 am at Barnes Jewish Hospital.
He was born on December 2, 1953 in Cape Girardeau, MO the son of Lawrence and Norma (Schreiner) Mayfield. On December 31, 1972 Mitch married Susan “Sue” Brown in Jackson, MO.
Mitch worked for ASF Keystone as an inspector for over 20 years and attended the Godfrey Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed golfing, coin collecting, traveling, watching Pawn Stars, STL Cardinals games, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Susan Mayfield of Alton, IL; two sons, Matthew D. Mayfield of Lexington, SC and Michael D. Mayfield of Godfrey, IL; three sisters, Connie Thompson of Las Vegas, NV, Kathy Neal of Pensacola, FL, and Bonnie Mayfield Perkins- Cook (Bruce Cook) of Godfrey, IL; five grandchildren, Lexi Mayfield, Caitlin Hughart, Dillon Mayfield, Xander Mayfield and Evan Mayfield; a son-in-law, Shawn Hughart of Edwardsville, IL; two loving canine companions, Milo and Toby; and several nieces and nephews.
Mitch was preceded in death by his parents; a father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Betty Brown; and a daughter, Melanie Hughart.
Cremation rites are being entrusted to Elais Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL.
The family will be holding a Celebration of life visitation on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 3:00 pm until the time of service at 3:30 pm at the Godfrey Church of the Nazarene.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
