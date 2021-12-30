Larry Louis Cunningham, 80, of Alton, formerly of Gillespie, passed away peacefully at 10:23 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at River Crossing of Alton with his family by his side.
Larry was born on May 19, 1941, in Sorento, IL, the son to Louis and Margaret (Radae) Cunningham.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann (Wilson) Cunningham of Alton; his daughter and son-in-law, Leigh Ann McRoy and Eric of Alton; grandson, Drew McRoy of Alton and his financee, Erin Hediger of St Charles, MO; a sister, Joyce Bertoldi of Gillespie; a sister, Eleanor Veschak of Benld; a brother, Ronald "Timer" Cunningham of Gillespie; and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David "Dell" Cunningham; his nephew and godson, James Taylor; and two nephews, Bill Bertoldi and Mark Veschak.
Larry graduated from Gillespie High School in 1959. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Larry retired as a supervisor from Monsanto. Larry was avid car enthusiast and collector. He celebrated his 80th birthday with his family. Larry and Judy celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on October 14, 2021.
Memorials may be made to Dementia Society of America or Diabetes Foundation.
Per his wishes, no services will be held.