Larry Lansdon

Larry Joe Lansdon, 75, passed away peacefully Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home in Cottage Hills, IL.
Born in Nebo, IL on Sept. 5, 1946, he was the son of Ray and Dona B. (Howland) Lansdon.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and did a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966-1969. He had worked for Olin Brass for 38 years before retiring in 2009.
On Jan. 26, 1996, he married Connie, and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Larry J. (Mandy) Lansdon, Jr. of Wood River and Jeffrey (Ronica) Lansdon of East Alton; three daughters, Susan (Dave) Robertson of Jerseyville, Jennifer Lansdon of Alton, and Jeanine (Charlie) Morman of Godfrey; 12 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren; a sister, Wanda (Bob) Dinkela of Cherryville, MO; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; five brothers, Lyndell, Johnny, Lawrence, and Burdell Lansdon and Harold Tavernier; and four sisters, Mary Ann Lansdon, Odessa Marie Denny, Genevieve (Sue) Ulrich, and Inez Kuhn.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Paynic Home for Funerals is in charge of cremation rites, and an online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com