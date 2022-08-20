Larry J. Church, 63, passed away at 6:24pm on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 28, 1958, in Alton, the son of Patricia (Ebert) Church and the late John Church. He married the former Pamela Clark on April 15, 1986, in Alton, and they later divorced. He married Kathy Flatt on September 25, 2010, in Bethalto, and she survives. Other survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Carissa and Mike Russell of Alton, Donia and Mike Young of O’Fallon, Missouri, his bonus son: Nolan Logan of Alton, four grandchildren: Keaton, Ethan, Haylee, Hunter, an expectant granddaughter: Amelia, a step granddaughter: Renna Logan, two brothers: John (Debbie) Church of Virginia, Kelly (Rhonda) Church in Mississippi, his sisters, Billie (Ken) Kates of Alton, Sharon (Terry) Carmean of Godfrey, Dawn Church of Bethalto, a special nephew: Casey Church, many nieces and nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Larry was formerly employed as an electrician at Granite City Steel. He most recently employed as an electrician at Amstead Rail. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, BBQ’ing, and softball. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
In addition to his dad, Larry was preceded in death by a sister: Donna Withrow, a brother: Mike Church, and niece: Monique Seago.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Lions Pavilion at Belk Park in Wood River. Military honors will be conducted by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton. Private burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.