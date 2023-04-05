Larry Guthrie, Sr.

Larry E. Guthrie, Sr., 80, passed away at 4:50am on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Alton Nursing and Rehab. He was born on January 21, 1943, in Madison County, Illinois, the son of the late Milton and Hazel (Schaffer) Guthrie. He married the former Connie Sines on October 23, 1993, in Las Vegas, and she survives. Other survivors include a son: Larry Guthrie, Jr. and his companion: Heather McKean of Alton, his step children: Tammy Johanning of Brighton, Kimberly Sheets of Alton, Kurt and Dawn Emshousen of Missouri City, Texas, his grandchildren: Blake, Jad, Shelby, Connor, Madison, Jessica, Stephanie, Brad, Eric, a great granddaughter: Mallory, and many other extended family and friends.
Larry was employed for over twenty – five years as a utilities foreman at Shell Oil Company. He was an avid golfer and had seven, hole in ones. He loved to cook and his family enjoyed his famous chicken and dumplings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Thomas Guthrie.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 1pm until time of reflection services at 3pm on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private inurnment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the 5A’s or to the Disabled American Veterans and will be accepted at the funeral home.
