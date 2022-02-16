Larry Courtoise, 70, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 1, 1951, in Nutwood, IL, the son of the late Willis and Mary (Rulo) Courtoise. Larry and his longtime companion, Cathy Courtoise, who passed away on February 12, 2022, is survived by his daughter: Casey Courtoise of Cottage Hills, two special nephews and their wives: Brian and Jennifer Courtoise of Bethalto, Jason and Crystal Courtoise of Bethalto, his grandchildren: Riley Courtoise, Ethan Skiff, Alyssa and Cody Jones, Lindsey Courtoise, Griffen Courtoise, Gracie Courtoise, two great granddaughters: Elliana and Ensley, two sisters and a brother in law: Myrtle Broeker, Janel and Charles Tucker, three brothers and two sisters in law: Robert and Darlene Courtoise, Willis, Jr. and Janet Courtoise, Warren Courtoise, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Larry was employed and later became part owner at Madison County Trenching, Inc. for thirty years prior to owning and operating Classic Auto Wash, Inc. in East Alton, IL since 2003. Larry loved antique cars, squirrel and rabbit hunting, and his dogs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime loving companion: Cathy Courtoise, a brother: Leroy Courtoise, and an infant sister: Charlene Marie Courtoise.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9am until time of services at 11:30am on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Rev. Willard Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the 5A’s Animal Shelter and will be accepted at the church.
