Larry Robert Copeland, 73, passed away 11:2 am, Monday, September 13, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born March 20, 1948 in Roxana, he was the son of Clyde and Frances (Scroggins) Copeland.
Larry was a carpenter and maintenance man for Storeyland Mobile Home Park for over 25 years. He had a passion for NASCAR and race cars and enjoyed playing cards, camping and carpentry.
On November 28, 1971 in Seattle, WA, he married Theresa Wilson. She survives.
Surviving also are three sons, Brian (Stephanie) Orr of Brighton, Larry Copeland, Jr. of East Alton, Jeff (Leanne) Copeland of Meadowbrook; two daughters, Kim (Darrell) Goacher of Jerseyville, Misty (Carey) King in Texas; eight grandchildren; a great grandchild (with two more expected); four brothers, Kenny Copeland of Bethalto, Roger (Kathy) Copeland and Kerry Copeland all of Cottage Hills, Donald (Jan) Copeland of Hartford; and three sisters, Linda (Ron) Bartow of Brighton, Diane (David) Frasier and Carol Copeland all of East Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sister-in-law, Eugene and Marcella Copeland, Gerald Copeland; and sisters, Geneva Bush, Debbie Copeland and Lois Copeland.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Friday, September 17 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.