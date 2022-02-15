Larry Lee Calvin, 67, passed away February 3, 2022.
Born in Chicago on April 21, 1954, he was the son of Lois Jean (Robinson) Calvin of Alhambra and the late Russell Calvin.
He had been a transport driver for 25 years.
On May 26, 1982 in St. Louis, Larry married Diana M. Disher. She survives.
Surviving also are sons, John (Alice) Oxford in New Mexico, Michael (Erin) of Bunker Hill; four grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Loggins.
He was preceded in death by his father, brother, Kenneth Calvin; and sister, Sue Ann Kays.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. No services have been scheduled at this time.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.