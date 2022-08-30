Larry Burris

Larry D. Burris, 67, of Hardin, went to his heavenly home on Monday August 29, 2022, at 10:10 am with family at his side.
He was born on June 4, 1955, in Hillsboro, IL to the late Charles and Thressa (Gress) Burris.
Larry married Barbara J. Taviner on January 17, 1976, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin. She survives.
He served in the United States Army stationed in Hawaii. Larry dedicated 39.5 years to his job at Olin Corporation and retired in 2015. He was a member of Olin Westerner Club and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Lodge #660.
Larry’s greatest joy in life was his family. Larry and Barbara raised two wonderful sons and have three grandsons and one granddaughter who were the light of his life that brought him joy and pride.
Larry is survived by his wife Barbara, sons, Shad (Cheri) and Craig (Kim) Burris; his grandchildren, Colton, Cale, Sam, and Grace Burris, his siblings, Charles (Maureen) Burris, Barbara Lucykow, and Doris (Howard) Zumwalt, several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Thressa, his siblings, Jimmie Wilson, Mary Lou Blackwell, Wayne, and Ronald Burris.
Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm Thursday September 1, 2022, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Friday September 2, 2022, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin.
Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin.
The family wants to thank friends, neighbors, BJC Hospice and all those nurses at Boyd Memorial and Barnes Jewish Hospital for their wonderful care of our loved one.
Memorials may be made to: BJC Hospice, Carrollton, IL branch or to Calhoun Warrior Junior Football Program.
