Larry Allen Bagent, 86, passed away March 2, 2023 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St. Louis County, MO. His body was donated to St. Louis University School of Medicine.
Larry retired as a Diesel Engineer Mechanic (Machinist) from the Norfolk-Southern Railway. He loved fishing, hunting, and playing games. He also enjoyed playing softball in his younger years and bowling.
Taking care of his extended family was of the utmost importance to Larry, especially his great niece, Angela Buchanan and great nephew, Travis Buchanan.
Larry is also survived by his nephew, Jack Buchanan and family; niece, Rhonda (William) Schlitz and family; his brother, Don (Barbara) Bagent and family; and his brother, Richard (Gloria) Bagent's family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer; mother, Ursula; sister, Carol Wyman; brohter, Richard; and nephew, Michael Buchanan.
Larry will be reatly missed by his family. We Love you !!
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 am, Sunday, April 30 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Frank Akers will officiate.