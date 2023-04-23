Larry Allen Bagent, 86, passed away March 2, 2023 at Christian Hospital Northeast.
Born July 21, 1936 in Wood River, he was the son of Elmer Daniel and Ursula C. (Volz) Bagent.
Larry had been a machinist for Norfolk-Southern Railroad before retiring.
He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Don and Barbara Bagent of Hartford.
His parents; a brother, Richard Bagent; and a sister, Carol Bagent preceded him in death.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at 10 am, Sunday, April 30 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Frank Akers will officiate.