Larry Allen Aikin, 59, passed away 4:19 am, Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born May 2, 1963 in Alton, he was the son of John Alexander and Mildred Marie (Mitchell) Aikin.
He had worked as a custodian and maintenance man for Roxana Community School District for over 20 years.
Larry was a member of the South Roxana Dad's Club, South Roxana Volunteer Fire Department; and was an avid fisherman. He will be remembered as being a "fixer of all things".
On May 1, 2009 in Edwardsville he married Vicky Ann Lewis Crane. She died January 22, 2015.
Surviving are a daughter, Danielle (Brent) Zimmerman of South Roxana; three grandchildren, Hayden, Logan and Camden; and a brother, Gary Aikin of South Roxana.
His parents; and an aunt, Dorothy Mitchell preceded in death.
A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 4 pm until time of service at 6 pm, Thursday, August 4 at Marks Mortuary i Wood River.