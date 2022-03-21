Lark Eugene Betts, 61, of Brighton, IL passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home.
He was born on July 7, 1960, in Wood River, IL the son of Wesley E. and Margaret (Smith) Betts.
Lark graduated from Southwestern High School, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography and spending time with his family.
He is survived his siblings, Daryl Betts (Carolyn) of Brighton, IL, David Betts of Brighton, IL, and Helen Betts- Kohler; and nieces and nephews, Daryl Betts (Elizabeth), Rose, Tess, and Anna Betts, and Josh Calvert.
Lark was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Betts; a niece, Stephanie Jones; and a stepmother, Joyce Betts.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL
Memorials can be made to the American Lung Association.
