Laraine R. Pohlman, 94, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022.
She was born in Mt. Olive, IL, on July 8, 1928, the daughter of John and Anna (Luketic) Biscan. She married Stanley B. Pohlman, Jr. in Mt. Olive on May 16, 1959. He preceded her in death on February 3, 2019.
Laraine worked at Alton Packaging and Shell Oil, as a registered nurse. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. She enjoyed working at the church, playing games, gardening and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. Laraine loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Stephanie (Thomas) Quarnstrom of St. Peter’s MO, and Bill Pohlman of Brentwood, MO; two grandsons Ryan and Nick Quarnstrom; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, and husband, Stanley, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Mike (Mary) Biscan, Steve (Mary) Biscan, Joe (Anna Mae) Biscan, and John (Betty) Biscan; and two sisters, Ann (Weir) Bristow, and Dorothy (Elwood) Adams.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 10 am until time of mass at 11 am, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler as celebrant. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to Marquette High School and/or Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
