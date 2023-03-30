LaDonna Kaye Holshouser, 78, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away with her family at her side at 4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born August 5, 1944, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, a daughter of the late Cleo and Mabel (Sledge) Alvis. She married Edward H. Holshouser on June 9, 1990, at St. John’s Methodist Church in Edwardsville and he passed away on January 15, 2019. LaDonna retired from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 2015 after over 20 years of service as a writing instructor. She was a member of the National Education Association and the Illinois Education Association where she had served as a contract negotiator through the years. She was a faithful member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. She was an avid reader, loved her annual trips to Dix in Southern Illinois for her fresh peaches and cherished her grandchildren. LaDonna will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and many friends. She is survived by four children and spouses, Leigh Ann and Jim Acra of Troy, David and Gina Blumenstock of Beach Park, Brad and Laura Blumenstock of Glen Carbon and Deana and Jim Strack of Maryville; ten grandchildren, Justin, Jessica, Lucas, Megan, Riley, Samuel, Austin, Molly, Hilda and Josephine; two great grandchildren, Amelia and Lavinia; a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Tina Alvis of Prescott, Arizona; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Alvis. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 with Father Patrick Gibbons as celebrant. Burial will follow at Frieden’s Cemetery in Troy. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, American Cancer Cancer Society or to support your local library and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
