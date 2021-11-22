LaDon Mick, 63, of Alton, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at her residence alongside her dog, Rocky.
She was born on July 26, 1958, in Florissant, MO, the daughter of Donald & LaVerne (Tieman) Becker. She was formally married to Brian Mick in July of 1983, who passed away on February 28, 2013.
LaDon was the owner / operator of several rental properties. She enjoyed motorcycle riding, boating, BBQing with her family, being outdoors, and spending time with her daughters and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Chelsea (Caleb) Ragsdale of Bethalto and Brianna (Richard) Wooley of Bethalto; four grandchildren, Briar and Baylee Wooley and Axel and Nova Ragsdale; one brother, Greg Becker of Portage Des Sioux, MO; her long term companion, Ted Boettcher and close friend, Dave Clark.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband Brian; one sister, Debbie Becker; and one brother, Tom Becker.
Visitation will be from 4 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at 10 am on Saturday, November 27, 2021, with Pastor Terry McKenzie officiating.
Memorials can be made to Madison County Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
