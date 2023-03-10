Kutrinka (Kay) Crowder, 87, died at 8:35 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Robings Manor in Brighton. She was born August 15, 1935 in Auburn, Nebraska the daughter of the late William Ivan and Fay (Brod) Green. Kay graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska with a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education. She taught first grade at Brighton West Elementary retiring in 1994. She also volunteered for Oasis Women’s Center for many years. She loved watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and attending games with her family. Kay will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Dale Crowder of Crawfordsville, Indiana, and Kevin (Diana) Crowder of Brighton, Illinois, two grandchildren, Michael (Katherine) Crowder of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and Kathryn (Fiance’ Cody Shomshor) of Grafton, Illinois, and one great grandson Weston Miles Shomshor of Grafton, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Betty Jean Burdick. The family would like to give a special thank you to Robings Manor and VITAS Hospice. Memorials may be made to Oasis Women’s Center or VITAS Hospice. A private family graveside service will be at a later date. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
