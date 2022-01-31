Koudaben Hal Dean Hart, 27, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born October 6, 1994 in Cottage Hills, he was the son of Shawn Hart, Sr. and the late Ellen (Miller) Wolfe.
On September 10, 2020 in Vandalia, he married Andrea Bolyard. She survives.
Surviving in addition to his father and wife are a daughter, Zariana Bolyard; brothers, Chances R. Hart, Shane Hart, Shawn Hart, Jr.; sister, Precious Hart; half-sisters, Charity Hart, Kelli Kirkpatrick and Tally Werhl.