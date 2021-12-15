Koto Downing, 95, passed away at 11:37pm on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on June 30, 1926, in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, the daughter of the late Tadashi and Haruyo (Kiramasu) Masuda. She married Cecil Downing, Sr. in 1955 and he preceded her in death in 1998. Survivors include two daughters and a son in law: Helen and Lonnie Eyers of Hartford, Arlene Downing of Tucson, Arizona, three sons and two daughters in law: Cecil and Ruth Downing, Jr. of Maryville, Earl Downing of Cottage Hills, Quentin and Tammy Downing of Fosterburg, her grandchildren: Chessie (Mike) Brame, Tiffany (Jason) Huff, Kris (Ryan) Newman, Tara Determan, Cecil R. (Andrea) Downing, Shawn (Cathy) Downing, Sabrina (Eric) Redmon, Sandy (Dominik) Schmitt, Brandy (Steve) Clark, Josh (Nathan) Downing, Ryan (Casey) Fenstermaker, Kyle Fenstermaker, her great grandchildren: Eleanor Brame, Lincoln Brame, Mya Eyers, Kiersten Huff, Kennedy Newman, Max Newman, Emersyn Newman, Pearl Determan, Daisy Determan, Wolfie Determan, Brandon Downing, Ryan Downing, Tyler Downing, Savannah Downing, Aaliyah Downing, Adrianna Redmon, Ash Redmon, Cameron Lawrence, Mikaila (Tiernan) Munster, Kareena Hunter, Noah Clark, Logan Fenstermaker, Travis Fenstermaker, Amelia Fenstermaker, Gracelyn Fenstermaker, and many other extended family and friends.
A homemaker, Koto loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and visited over a dozen countries across the world. Koto loved trying different types of food and especially loved seafood. She was baptized at the First United Methodist Church in Hartford.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother: Toshikazu.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9am until time of services at 10:30am on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Alan Abert will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church of Hartford and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing is requested.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.