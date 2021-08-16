Kip Allen Lackey, 61, of Cottage Hills passed away August 13, 2021at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born April 8, 1959 in Wood River, IL. He served his country in the United States Navy. In his free time he enjoyed visiting with friends, riding his Harley and fishing.
He is survived by his mother, Nellie Jean (Frankie) Beckwith; two sons, Timothy (Laura) Lackey and Wyatt (Gysong) Harris and a daughter, Karen Eden; three grandchild, Layla Eden, Jade Klocke and Phoenix Lewis; two sisters, Kim Mannogian and Deana Gillen and nieces Hope Gillen and Taylor Burton and a nephew, Brandon (Cindy) Grive.
He is preceded in death by his father, Terry Lackey; sister, Kristi Kay Burton and a nephew, Brent Teets.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
