Kimberly Stover

Kimberly Lynn (Dunnagan) Stover, 56, of Hartford, IL passed away at 7:16 pm on Monday, February 27, 2023, at her home.
She was born on April 13, 1966, in Alton, IL the daughter of Danny Dunnagan and Sandra (Rea) Winkler.
Kim loved spending time with her granddaughter, Mila. She was the apple of her eye playing games, roller skating, and doing all things a seven year old loves to do. She also loved spending time with her children, fixing their favorite dinners, watching movies, or giving them advice in their late night conversations. She enjoyed listening to music, reading, and sitting on her porch and enjoying the fresh air. She and Paul, the love of her life, were building their dream home and were looking forward to their own garden and raising chickens. Kim never met a stranger and offered nothing but love or a helping hand. She will be deeply missed.
Kimberly is survived by her children, Lauren Preston of Belleville, IL, Colin Holder of Roxana, IL, and Lyndsey Holder of Roxana, IL; granddaughter, Milena Rose "Mila" Preston; her mother, Sandi Winkler of Edwardsville, IL; sister, Stacey Noble (Eric) of Wood River, IL, Amanda Ratcliffe (Dave) of Bunker Hill, IL, and Danyele Hargrave (Adam) of Bunker Hill, IL; her life partner, Paul Stover; step-mother, Shirley Dunnagan of Bunker Hill, IL ;an aunt, Cheryl Nash of Wood River, IL; grandmother Helen Cathorall of Brighton, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Danny; step-father, Bob Winkler; a sister, Brandee Crutchley; and paternal grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 3:00 pm until the time of services at 6:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
