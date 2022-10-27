Kimberley D. Sherer, 43, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born Apr. 19, 1979 in Alton, she was a daughter of Donald W. and Joyce (Bowen) Sherer.
She is survived by her children, Chelsea (Josiah) Drown of Beckley, WV, Marissa Banks of Alton, Megan Wohlert of Granite City, and Troy Wohlert, Jr. of Alton; 5 grandchildren, Brylynn, Jeremiah, Josiah II, Amira, and Aralynn; and her siblings, Heidi (Kent) Lange of Urbana, IL, Renee (Lonnie) Lewis of Bunker Hill, Hope (Dan) Behringer of Jerseyville, Holly (Rod) Heinlein of Cottage Hills, Amy Cress of Bethalto, Donald Jr. (Amber) Sherer of Bunker Hill, Dwayne (Tina) Sherer of Arizona, and Kenneth (Amber) Sherer of Bunker Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Keith Alan Sherer.
