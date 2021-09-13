Kim Renee Darr, 61, of Alton passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at River Crossing Nursing Home in Alton. She was born April 8, 1960 in Wood River. Kim really enjoyed cooking and decorating cakes.
She is survived by her long time significant other, Thomas Ash; son, Sean Kent Darr of Alton; mother and step father, Barbara (nee: Noles) and James Walter of Alton; two sisters, Lori Ann Brown and her significant other, Wayne Beasley of East Alton and Stacey Mincoff and her husband Nicholas of Maryland Heights.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Kent Brown.
The family will hold a celebration of Life at a later date. Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton is entrusted with professional services. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com. Memorials can be made to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeakswalk.org in honor of her Autistic son.