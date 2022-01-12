Kim File, of Cottage Hills, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 2:46 pm at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on January 15, 1955, in Chevy Chase, MD, the daughter of the late Richard and Jacqueline (Cloutier) Walsh. On September 2, 1988, Kim married Cecil File at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.
Kim had a huge heart and touched so many lives with her kindness and generosity. She loved her family deeply and especially enjoyed playing with her grandchildren. Kim loved reading, listening to music, playing computer games and online shopping. She loved to sew, knit, and crochet. Kim also loved binge watching her favorite shows with her daughter Akaila. Her favorite thing to do was to spoil her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband Cecil, she is survived by her four children Jeremy Watson of Georgia, Kevin File and his fiancé Nacole Wilcox of Fairview Heights, Akaila File of South Roxana, and James File of Godfrey; siblings David Walsh of Columbia, MO, Lisa Tucker of Meadowbrook, and Julie (Mark) Overmeyer of Kearney, MO; six grandchildren Logan File, Tyler File, Shane File, Athena File, Tommy, and Annabelle; two great-grandchildren Jaxon File and Jason File; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Jacqueline Walsh.
Visitation will be held Saturday January 15, 2022, from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and professional services have been entrusted to Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com .