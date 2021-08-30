Kevin Wayne Hoffmann, 64, of Bethalto, entered the Church triumphant on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
He was born in St. Louis, MO on August 3, 1957, the son of Leonard C. and Joyce E. (Wander) Hoffmann.
He married Elizabeth Lewis on October 28, 1989, at FeeFee Baptist Church.
Kevin was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey, IL. He enjoyed playing poker, vacationing in Wyoming, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
Surviving are his wife, Beth; three sons, Nathaniel (Tori) Hoffmann of Bethalto, Aaron (Irene) Hoffmann of Jerseyville, and Timothy (Allison) Hoffmann of Saginaw, Michigan, one daughter, Sarah (Chris) Staller of Janesville, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren, Zachary Hoffmann, Dylan Hoffmann, Noah Hoffmann, Colin Hoffmann, Lyla Hoffmann, Abram Hoffmann, Owen Staller, and Tyler Staller; a brother, Reverend Len (Cathy) Hoffmann of Loves Park, IL; a niece, Bethany Hoffmann of Loves Park, IL, two nephews, David Lewis of St. Louis, MO, and Tristen Lewis of Jefferson City, MO; mother-in-law, Betty Lewis of Jefferson City, MO, and brother-in-law, Paul (Analyn) Lewis of Falcon, MO.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Visitation will be on Friday September 3, 2021, from 9 until time of service at 11 am at Resurrection Lutheran Church. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service. Committal service will be private.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
