Kevin Ray Suter, 64, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away at 10:55 p.m. Tues. July 12, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born Sept. 26, 1957 in Owensboro, KY to the late Paul & Thelma (Mitchell) Suter.
On Oct. 11, 2002, he and Alice May Tabor were married in Edwardsville. She survives.
Kevin had been a horseradish farm laborer for many years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a step-daughter: Stephanie (Mark) Elliott of East Alton, IL; a step-son: Alex Tabor of Edwardsville; a brother: Michael (Carrie) Suter; and a sister: Paul Munari.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory