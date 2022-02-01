Kevin Mize

Kevin Eugene Mize, 65, passed away January 17, 2022 at his residence with his wife by his side.
Born April 23, 1956 in Wood River, he was the son of Leo James and Isabelle (DeWerff) Mize.
Kevin had been a Union Carpenter for Local 664 for 47 1/2 years prior to retiring.
He enjoyed golf, music, baseball and hockey.
On September 10, 1993 in Alton, he married Sharon Christian. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Stephen Mize in Colorado; daughters, Shani (Joe) Poole of Edwardsville, Ashley (Jason) Koenig of O'Fallon, Kenzi (Tim) Wilson in Canada; and three grandchildren, Keaton and Nolan Poole, Madison Kent.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Mize; and sister, Catherine Johnson.
A Memorial Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 4-7 pm, Monday, February 7 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Father Ben Unachukwu will offer prayers.
Interment will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.