Kevin Mercer

Kevin Ray Mercer, 66, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.
Born Oct. 2, 1955, he was the son of Raymond Mercer of Godfrey and Jane K. (Linkogle) Majovsky of East Alton.
He married Patricia A. Krpan Oct. 17, 1987 in Highland, IL. Kevin retired as a laborer for Olin Corp. and for Labor Local #338 in Wood River. He enjoyed going to the Wood River Moose Lodge # 1049 and watching all kinds of sports. He was an expert at sports and music trivia.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two sons, Andrew Ray Mercer and Michael Thomas Mercer; his mother-in-law, Josephine Krpan of Wood River; and several cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Tommy Krpan.
Visitation will be Friday, June 24 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River from 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 11 a.m. by Father Donald Wolford.
Burial will be at a later date at Woodland Hill Cemetery.
