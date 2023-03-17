Kevin Maurer

Kevin Scott Maurer, age 65 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL.
He was born on Thursday, December 12, 1957, in Highland, IL, the son of Carl and Lois (nee Schoeck) Maurer.
He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland; National Rifle Association (Life Member).
Kevin was born in Highland and grew up in St. Jacob. He graduated from Triad High School in 1976. He worked at Highland Supply for about 15 years. He lived in Coulterville from 1989 to 2014, when he moved back to Highland. Kevin loved hunting, fishing and his dogs and cat. He followed NASCAR and his favorite driver was Tony Stewart. When he was younger he bowled at Poplar Junction and his team won league championship several times.
Survivors include:
Mother - Lois J. (nee Schoeck) Maurer Beeler, Highland, IL
Daughter - Ashley S. (Charles) Hummel, Highland, IL
Son - Clay S. Maurer, Highland, IL
Grandchild - Paige S. Hummel, Highland, IL
Brother - Gaylan C. Maurer, Bloomington, IN
Sister - Cynthia L. (James) Heggemeier, O'Fallon, IL
One Niece and Two Nephews
Maternal Aunt - Norma Rinderer Hotz, Highland, IL
Maternal Cousin - Lee (Angie) Rinderer & Family, Highland, IL
Maternal Cousin - Boyd (Amy) Rinderer & Family, Highland, IL
Former Wife - Nancy L. (Jean C.) (nee Giger) Melanson, Highland, IL.
He was preceded in death by:
Father - Carl L. Maurer
Grandchild - Dylan C. Hummel - Died 1/21/2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL, officiating.
Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Humane Society (Highland Animal Shelter) or Pro Medica Hospice.