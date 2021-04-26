Kevin Downing, 76, passed away April 25, 2021 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO after a battle with Leukemia. He was born September 9, 1944 in Alton, the son of the late Joseph and Dorothea (Buck) Downing. Kevin married the former Carol Larcker on November 7, 1964. She survives. He was the owner of Downing Insurance Agency Inc. in Alton since 1985. Along with his wife Carol, he is survived by a son, Scott Downing (Alanna) of Godfrey, a daughter, Toni Carter of Texas, grandchildren, Alex Downing, Courtney Downing, Brett Carter, and Jacqueline Carter. Also surviving are two brothers, Donald Downing of Carlinville and Robert Downing of West Warren, MA and he was also gifted with many nieces and nephews and their extended families. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph “Lanny” Downing and his wife Shirley, and Dean Downing. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
