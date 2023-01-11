Kevin Candela

Kevin Anthony Candela, 65, passed away January 7, 2023 at his residence.
Born in Granite City on November 26, 1957, the son of Anthony and Neta (Cox) Candela, he was raised in Wood River before eventually settling in Godfrey.
Kevin was a National Merit Scholar, earning a Bachelor Degree in Aerospace Engineering and Master Degree in Civil Engineering. He retired from aerospace engineering after nearly 20 years from McDonnell-Douglas and Boeing, but his true career started after he retired and began writing.
His love of giant monster movies, especially "Godzilla", and all things science fiction/fantasy led him to write over 80 books, novellas, short stories and audiobooks. He also loved music, especially the "Rolling Stones", and was an accomplished guitar player and singer. He loved being home with his many cat babies and wife, and was a very loving cat dad and husband.
He and his wife, Jackie met and fell in love in June of 1989, and were practically inseparable since that time.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie and sister, Candace (Jeff Bannister).
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Shawn Candela.
He made friends everywhere he went and never knew a stranger; he will be very greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Cremation rites were accorded.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Alton Sports Tap on Saturday, January 21 beginning at 4 pm. Casual attire is suggested.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alton Area Animal Aid Association (5 A's).
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.