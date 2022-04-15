Kethra Ann Delp, 64, passed away 10:15 am, Friday, April 8, 2022 at her niece's residence.
Born October 10, 1957 in Alton, she was the daughter of Marvin Delp and Norma (Lewis) Delp Elliott.
She is survived by a grandson, Noah Guetschow; three brothers, Byron Delp o, Josh Delp Patrick Delp, Sr.; six sisters, Bobbi Skora , Vickie L Cook-VanAllman, Wanda Smith, Stacy Skelton, Kimberly Elliott, Rita R. Mouser; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Ebner, Jr.; and long-time companion, Tom Spaulding.
No services have been scheduled at this time.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.