Kerry G. Copeland, 63, passed away 7:43 am, Friday, October 7, 2022 at Christian Hospital Northeast.
Born January 5, 1959, he was the son of Clyde C. and Frances (Scroggins) Copeland.
A U.S. Army veteran, he retired a crane mechanic from Alton Steel.
Surviving are two sons, Kris (Katrina) Copeland of Godfrey, David Copeland of Virden; daughter, Hollie (Aaron) Brandstatter of Rosewood Heights; granddaughter, Arabella Brandstatter; three brothers, Roger (Kathy) Copeland of Cottage Hills, Donald (Jan) Copeland of Hartford, Kenny Copeland of Bethalto; and three sisters, Carol Copeland of East Alton, Linda (Ron) Bartold of Brighton and Diane (David) Frasier of East Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Caleb Brandstatter; three brothers, Gerald "Jerry", Eugene "Gene", Larry Copeland; and three sisters, Debrah Copeland, Lois Copeland and Geneva Bush.
Graveside service and burial will be 2 pm, Wednesday, October 12 in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.